County fairs moving forward for August

OHIO VALLEY — All three counties in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area — Meigs, Gallia and Mason — will be having some type of fair in August while following guidelines set forth by each state.

Gallia County decided last month to have a fair that focused on allowing exhibitors to show and display projects from their work this year. The release from the Gallia County Agricultural Society in the beginning of June said, “The current plan for the 2020 fair is to have a series of one day shows during the week of the fair where projects can be shown, judged and market projects sold.”

Earlier this week, the Gallia County Fair Board released the official schedule for the 2020 junior fair. The fair week will run from Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 8. The schedule is reduced from typical years, but does include more activities and events than junior fair shows.

On Monday, the schedule includes the rabbit, horse, poultry and goat shows. The tobacco and field crop judging will take place all before the “official opening” at 5 p.m. The 2020 Gallia County Queen Pageant will be at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s events only include the swine shows. Beef and dairy breeding projects and market lamb shows will be throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thursday will host the market beef and dairy shows throughout the afternoon. At 7 p.m., the garden tractor pulls will be at the pulling track.

The market animal shows for hogs, goats, lambs and beef will be on Friday with the annual tobacco sale. The Holzer Health Systems Awards will be at 5 p.m. on Friday evening. At 6:30 p.m., the tractor and semi pulls will be at the pulling Tract.

The only event on Saturday will be at 5 p.m. for the 4×4 truck pulls.

The Gallia County Fair Board made a “special notes” section to the calendar to make people aware of some changes to this year’s events due to COVID-19. The board added a disclaimer that any of these events are subject to change or cancel due to changes in the guidelines and restrictions. Attendees and participants must follow the current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the fair board said. Face coverings are recommended. The statement by the fair board also said there are occupancy reduction requirements, so seating will be limited in all areas.

In Meigs County, the fair board met on Monday evening for its regular meeting. During the meeting, the board approved the COVID-19 response plan for the 2020 fair. The plan will be sent to the Meigs County board of Health on Tuesday, July 14 for its approval.

Fair Board President Wes Karr said the board is still planning for a full fair within the guidelines and requirements by the state.

Part of the plan changes the usual kiddie tractor pull schedule to a one-day event on Friday of the fair, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 22. The exact plan for this event will be announced closer to the fair.

In Mason County, the fair board announced in June that the 2020 fair would be canceled and the board would sponsor a Jr. Market Livestock Show and Sale. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, this will be a three-day event on Aug. 12-14 — Wednesday-Friday.

The market hogs, heifers and market goats will show on Wednesday. On Thursday, the feeder calves, market lambs and market steers will show. The market livestock will sell beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The Mason County livestock event will have a daily $5 admission. As previously reported, the fair board said that social distancing will be practiced and guidelines given by the state must be followed.

Meigs Fair Board approves COVID-19 response plan

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

