Frog jumping contest held in Racine

RACINE — A Fourth of July tradition in Racine continued on Saturday with participants of all ages taking part in the Frog Jumping contest.

The overall longest jump award went to Chris “Wolfie” Wolfe and his frog named “JF Young Democrat” with a distance of 14 feet, 4 inches.

In the 7 and under age group, first place was Jourdyn Johnson jumping “Hopper”; second place was Gavin Brinager jumping “Poppy”’ and third place was Karoline Eastman jumping “Bobbi”.

In the 8-12 age group, first place was Libby Yonker jumping “Daisy”; second place was Caleb Kline jumping “Todd”; and third place was Jonathan Kline jumping “Zip”.

In the 13-17 age group, first place was Will Smith jumping “Weston”; second place was Weston Smith jumping “William”; and third place was Gavin Proffitt jumping “Jumps”.

In the 18 and older age group, Chris “Wolfie” Wolfe made it a sweep of all three places with his frogs “JF Young Democrat”, “Andrew Jackson”, and “Robert E. Lee”.

Cash prizes given via donations from RACO and Racine Ladies Auxiliary were awarded to the winners. The overall longest jump winner received a cash prize and a custom made t-shirt donated by Toni Bailey’s Hen House Designs.

Winners who did not pick up their prizes at the event should contact organizer Ashli Peterman via Facebook messenger or by calling 740-416-0684.

A donation from Stacy Warden to pay for the rental fee of the youngest class.

Rental frogs were provided by Chris “Wolfie” Wolfe who has provided dozens of frogs for the contest each of the past few years.

All money raised from the event goes to the Racine Fire Department to be put toward the fireworks for the following year.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

