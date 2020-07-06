Celebrating Independence Day

RACINE — With sirens blaring, law enforcement vehicles followed by first responders took the lead in the 4th of July parade in Racine on Saturday.

Representatives included the Racine and Syracuse Police Departments, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Racine, Syracuse, Bashan, Middleport, Chester, Columbia, and Pomeroy Fire Departments.

Spectators lined the streets as the parade left the Southern Local Schools parking lot at 10 a.m. Many of the participants tossed candy to the eagerly awaiting children as the parade continued through the village before returning to their starting point.

The parade paused for a flag raising ceremony at Home National Bank. The crowd was quiet as the Southern Local High School Marching Band, under the direction of Audra Wilkinson, played the Star Spangled Banner and members of area American Legion Posts raised the flag.

ATV’s decorated in red, white, and blue were interspersed with floats from the Racine Baptist Church, Antiquity Baptist Church, and Party in the Park. Wolfe Mountain Entertainment brought their bus filled with characters; Decorated trucks carried the Southern High School cheerleaders, the Southern baseball team, and the Meigs County Historical Society; and Dozens of tractors and other unique vehicles were also among the entrants.

Following the parade, the Racine Fire Department served their famous BBQ chicken and homemade ice cream to a sell out crowd.

The ever popular Frog Jumping Contest was held later in the evening. The day ended with fireworks at Star Mill Park launched by the Racine Volunteer Fire Department.

More on the evening events in Racine will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

