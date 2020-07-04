New COVID cases reported in Meigs and Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia and Meigs Counties are reporting additional COVID-19 cases — two in Gallia County and one in Meigs County.

On Saturday afternoon, the Gallia County Health Department announced two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 16 cases (13 confirmed and three probable).

According to the Ohio Department of Health data, the newly announced cases are a male in his 70s with a symptom onset of June 29 and a female in her 40s with a symptom onset of July 2.

“These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test. These individuals are not connected to our recent cases and not connected to one another,” stated a post on the GCHD Facebook page.

“As individuals celebrate July 4th with family and friends we urge individuals to practice all necessary safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings when not able to social distance,” added the GCHD statement.

In addition to the new cases, one of the previously announced cases in Gallia County is now hospitalized. The 50s age male had a symptom onset of June 23 and was hospitalized beginning on June 30. One other case also remains hospitalized. There have been a total of four hospitalizations and one death in Gallia County since March.

In Meigs County, the newest case is a male in his 50s with a symptom onset of July 3. Meigs County now has a total of 12 cases (10 confirmed and 2 probable). Additional information regarding the case is not available as of Saturday afternoon.

Mason County remains at 19 cases (all confirmed) as of Saturday afternoon.

Data provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. For more information visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/. All data is provisional and subject to change.

