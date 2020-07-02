The holiday weekend

OHIO VALLEY — Fireworks, parade, frog jumping, homemade ice cream and a chicken BBQ are all planned for this weekend as part of Independence Day celebrations in the region.

Racine

The July 4th celebration in the village of Racine will take place as it has in previous years.

The day will begin with the parade at 10 a.m. Lineup will take place at 9 a.m. at the Southern Local School District campus. Participants who want to take part in the judging must be in place by 9:30 a.m.

Following the parade will be the Racine Volunteer Fire Department chicken BBQ and homemade ice cream at 11 a.m. This will be a carry out only event this year.

At 8 p.m. will be the Frog Jumping contest at 8 p.m. (signups begin at 7:30 p.m.) at Star Mill Park. Bring your own frog or rent one of the frogs which are caught and provided by Chris Wolfe.

Kona Ice will also be at the park from 6-10 p.m., sponsored by Home National Bank. Bank customers will be receiving free coupons at the drive-through with their transactions this week, as well as the first 50 items free that evening at the park.

The festivities will conclude with the fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Star Mill Park. Attendees are asked to remain in or around their vehicles in order to social distance when possible.

Middleport

While the parade and activities are canceled in Middleport, there will be fireworks at 10 p.m. launched for the former Dairy Queen location.

Chief of Police Bruce Swift advised that during the fireworks North Second Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the village limits to Rutland Street. North Front Street will also be closed from the launch site to Rutland Street. Closures will be from approximately 9:30 p.m. until the fireworks end.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to observe the display from their vehicle if possible to maintain social distancing.

Gallipolis

Though the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival (traditionally held July 3-4) has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers announced Friday, they are looking at Sept. 12 as a tentative date to host fireworks and offer safe food options and games.

The French Art Colony is hosting a special Friday night edition of the Hot Summer Nights concert series tonight featuresing Hard Reign, featuring Chad Jones Patrick Clark. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with music at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for non FAC members.

On Friday, July 3, gospel music will still fill Gallipolis City Park on the day before the Fourth. The free concert, slated for 5-8 p.m. will feature the James Rainey Trio, The Neal Family and Sincere Revival.

Mason and New Haven

The towns of New Haven and Mason will be having parades on July 4. The New Haven parade will begin at 11 a.m., with line-up at 10:30 a.m. on Layne Street, near the pool. The Mason parade will begin at noon, with line-up at 11:30 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. Those wishing to participate are asked to call the respective town halls, New Haven at 304-882-3203, and Mason at 304-773-5200.

The Mason Volunteer Fire Department will host an ice cream social on July 4, beginning at 11 a.m., and continuing until sold out. There will be seven ice cream flavors, sold by the bowl, half-pint, quart, or gallon. Hotdogs and drinks will also be available. Due to COVID-19, the items will be sold from the kitchen window. Tables will be set up outside, but those attending are asked to observe social distancing. Masks are recommended, but not required.

Point Pleasant

The City of Point Pleasant will have fireworks on Saturday night for the July 4th holiday.

Liberty Fest, the holiday celebration, was canceled by City Council but they decided to only have the fireworks.

Amherst Madison will be providing a barge to set the fireworks off at dark, or around 10 p.m., said Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings. The fireworks will be set off in front of Riverfront Park.

Riverfront Park will be available for limited seating at the amphitheater. The center entrance will be the only entrance open to the seating area. Every other row at the amphitheater will be open to seating with the others marked closed.

Signs will be posted around the park and at the flood wall to remind visitors of social distancing.

Beth Sergent, Sarah Hawley, Kayla Hawthorne and Mindy Kearns contributed to this report.

