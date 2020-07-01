Farmers’ Market plans July 4 events

POMEROY — Looking for that fresh produce or a homemade pie for your Independence Day celebration? How about some new recipe ideas or a holiday craft for the kids?

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market will have all of that and more to kick off your July 4th.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lower end of the Pomeroy parking lot each Saturday, including July 4.

This weekend, Rick Werner and Jessica Wolf will be presenting a cooking demonstration at the market. The demonstration will take place from 11 a.m. to noon.

”We’ll be featuring a little taste of the Caribbean that day with Grilled Marinated Chicken Kabobs (a recipe from the O’Corail Beachside restaurant & bar on the island of St. Barthelemy), along with a Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Summer Salad and Key Lime Mini Tarts,” stated Werner in a Facebook post giving demonstration details.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs in order to help with social distancing.

At the Kid’s Booth, children will have the opportunity to make their own 4th of July wind sock.

New at the Farmers’ Market over the past few weeks is the Donation Station which is located at the Market booth. Any produce bought and donated goes to Golden Harvest Pantry in Reedsville and Mulberry Community kitchen/food pantry.

For a complete list of vendors scheduled for the market each week visit Meigs County Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

