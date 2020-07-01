NAPA Store opens near Pomeroy

RACINE — It’s been almost three years since the customers of Southeastern Ohio have been able to visit a local NAPA store for any of their automotive needs, but that’s no longer the case, with the opening of Baer Auto Parts this week.

Right off of U.S. Route 33, at the Kountry Resort exit (CR 34), you’ll find a brand new NAPA Auto Parts store, fully stocked and ready to serve anyone who walks through the door, calls on the phone, or emails an order.

The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting took place on Wednesday afternoon, with special deals and lunch by Court Grill.

“We’re really pleased with the reception we’ve gotten so far from the wonderful citizens who have frequented the store during our soft opening week,” says Andy Baer, store owner. “We look forward to continuing to serve them the best way we can. This 5,000 sq. ft. building is fully stocked, and if we don’t have something you’re looking for, likely, it can be ordered that evening and be ready for pick-up the next morning.”

Many have asked about whether or not this NAPA location will feature a machine shop, and Baer’s response was this: “There are no concrete plans at this time, but a customer can drop off something they’re requesting work on, and it will be sent to another NAPA machine shop location for repairs.”

When asking Baer what interested him in opening up a NAPA store, he said, “NAPA is known for quality parts. I own a construction company and am constantly needing filters, grease, oil, etc. and when I bought from NAPA, I didn’t worry about whether it was going to break down in the next few months. I trusted it. We’ve been missing that here in Meigs and surrounding counties.”

This endeavor was about a year in the making. First the land was cleared off from what it used to be — a forestry swamp area — and then leveled out. After that, it was clear how much land was there to utilize in a commercial way, and there’s still currently 1.5 acres available for commercial development.

“We’d love to see someone else put in a food venue of some kind. It’d be a great location with it being the only exit on U.S. 33 from Ravenswood , W.Va. to Columbus, Ohio that you can easily zip off and get something to eat without having to go through a town and a ton of stop lights.” Baer and his wife thought about adding a Little Ceasers, or Subway, or donut shop to the location, but decided it was just too much to take on on top of the NAPA store and both of them continuing to work their regular jobs.

Matt Milhoan is the store manager and was eager for it to get up and running. “I’ve worked on cars my entire life. NAPA was always my go-to for paint and parts and we’re so excited to have one in our area again.” Other employees include: Joey Blackston, Todd Norton, Brayden Ervin, and Landon Acree.

The store, located at 44870 Resort Road, Racine, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. The phone number for information and call-in orders is (740) 401-7124, and email is, napapomeroy@yahoo.com.

Information provided by Baer Auto Parts.

The ribbon cutting and grand opening for Baer Auto Parts, the new NAPA Auto Parts store in Meigs County, was held on Wednesday. Pictured are (from left) NAPA Sales Manager from the Columbus Distribution Center Scott Wood, owners Andy and Talia Baer, manager Matt Milhoan, and NAPA Territory Sales Manager Steve Murphy. The NAPA Store is located just off U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort.

Grand opening of locally owner parts store held Wednesday