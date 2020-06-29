Flatrock Revival to perform at Mayor’s Night

POINT PLEASANT — Flatrock Revival will be performing on Friday, July 3 at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park for Mayor’s Night Out.

Mayor’s Night Out performances are free and scheduled for 8-10 p.m. on Friday nights in the summer months.

Flatrock Revival consists of members Josh Billings on drums, Sammie Doolittle on lead guitar, Brian Rollins on bass and Sam Stephens on saxophone. The band will be playing country, rock and blues.

The remainder of the Mayor’s Night Out schedule is as follows: July 10 will be Covered by Love playing gospel. July 17 will be Beaver Creek playing rock. July 24 will be Next Level playing ’70s to present rock and dance. July 31 will be Bunkhammer playing Rock and Blues. Aug. 7 will be Paul Doeffinger. Aug. 21 will be Blue Moves playing music of Elton John, the Beatles and similar genres.

Mayor Billings said that with the cancellation of the Mason County Fair, the city is looking for for a band to play on Aug. 14 for Mayor’s Night Out.

The bands scheduled for this summer are local groups from Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Ohio, Winfield, Mason, and Gallipolis, Ohio.

Friday, Aug. 28, the week after the last Mayor’s Night Out, will be Tribute to the River at Riverfront Park.

