Commissioners approve additional funds for sheriff’s office

POMEROY — During Thursday’s meeting, the Meigs County Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $200,000 appropriation into the salary line for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Keith Wood, who had originally planned to attend, contacted Commissioner Jimmy Will on Thursday morning to state he would not be able to be there due to an emergency, but was in agreement with the adjustment, stated Will. He added that the sheriff indicated, with the adjustment, he would stay under budget for the year.

During the June 18 regular meeting, the commissioners discussed the status of the sheriff’s office budget, with the original discussion of the additional $200,000 appropriation taking place at that time.

When the budget was set for 2020 by the commissioners, the sheriff’s budget received an allocation of $1,376,531.50 which was $200,000 less that what was requested by Sheriff Wood and his administration. The $200,000 reduction was from the salary line item.

The vote on Thursday approved bringing the budget to the original request from the sheriff’s office, a total amount of $1,576,531.50.

The budget decision comes after the commissioners voted in early 2020 to place the sheriff’s office on a quarterly spending plan in order to closely monitor the budget after the office exceeded its 2019 allocation by more than 10 percent.

The commissioners made clear that this will be the final additional appropriation made to the sheriff’s budget for 2020, requiring the office to stay within the established budget.

