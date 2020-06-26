Hopewell receives emergency grant to bolster the healthcare safety net in Southeast Ohio

OHIO VALLEY — Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. announced Friday an infusion of $50,000 in emergency grant funding from the medical aid organization Direct Relief, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Hopewell Health Centers (HHC) was among 518 federally qualified health centers to receive funding this week through Direct Relief’s $25 million COVID-19 Fund for Community Health, which recognizes the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances, services, staff, and patients of community health centers.

HHC will use these funds to defray the cost of continuing to provide access to dental services, which were reduced to emergent procedures only during the Stay-at-Home orders issued in Ohio. HHC has been phasing in additional dental services since restrictions were lifted in late May due to limited access to PPE necessary to safely provide service.

“Access to primary care is what keeps people healthy and out of the hospital, and the frontline work of Hopewell Health Centers and other nonprofit community health centers across the U.S. is more critical than ever with the onset of Covid-19,” said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe. “Direct Relief is doing everything possible to bolster the work and support the staffs at the safety-net health facilities on which so many patients and their families rely for excellent care and trust for advice in this public health emergency.”

Nearly 30 million (1 in 12) of the country’s most vulnerable residents — including 1 in 3 individuals living in poverty, 1 in 5 Medicaid beneficiaries, and 1 in 9 children — rely on federally qualified health centers like HHC for their health care. That number is expected to rise as more people lose employer-sponsored insurance.

“We are grateful for this critical and immediate support as Community Health Centers work hard to keep communities safe during an unprecedented pandemic,” said Tom Van Coverden, President & CEO of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). “We are also deeply appreciative of our longstanding partnership with Direct Relief in these uncertain times and their efforts to ensure that health centers confronting multiple challenges in underserved communities have the resources when and where they need them. We know that many donors and contributors have helped to make this fund possible, and we further extend our appreciation to all of them.”

Hopewell Health Centers is a nationally accredited federally qualified health and community mental health center with 22 sites across nine counties in Southeast Ohio (Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Meigs, Perry, Ross, Vinton, and Washington).

Services include dentistry, primary care, pharmacy services, early childhood programs, and behavioral health services.

In Gallia County, Hopewell has the Gallipolis Behavioral Health Care Clinc on State Route 160 in Gallipolis.

In Meigs County, Hopewell has two locations, the Dental and Primary Health Clinic located on Pomeroy Pike in the Rocksprings area and the Pomeroy Behavioral Health Care Clinic located on East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy.

Information provided by Hopewell Health Centers.