New probable COVID-19 case announced in Meigs County

POMEROY — A probable COVID-19 case in Meigs County was announced on Thursday afternoon, this time a person in the 10-19 age range who has been in direct contact with the case announced on Wednesday (a 30-39 year old male).

This is Meigs Counties 10th case (eight confirmed, two probable). The male in the 10 to 19-year-old age range is not hospitalized.

As stated on Wednesday by the Meigs County Health Department, “The patient (30-39 age male) has also reported recent travel to South Carolina; however, we are unable to confirm if the virus was contracted while on his trip at this time.

Public Information Officer Brody Davis told The Daily Sentinel on Thursday that, “At this time we are not releasing the exact location (in South Carolina) but can confirm it is not linked to the recent Myrtle Beach cases reported in our region.”

All of the Meigs County residents to have tested positive (or have been a probable case), to this point, have not required hospitalization. Six of the case are listed as recovered, with four considered to be active.

Meigs County cases to date are as follows:

Male, age 50-59, onset date of March 11

Male, age 40-49, onset date of April 8

Male, age 40-49, onset date of April 29

Female, age 0-19, onset date of May 20

Female, age 70-79, onset date of May 20

Male, age 20-29, onset date of May 22

Male, age 60-69, onset date of June 10

Female, age 60-69, onset date of June 14

Male, age 30-39, onset date of June 19

Male, age 0-19, onset date of June 24

There has also been a Meigs County resident with a positive antibody test who is not included in the official Ohio Department of Health statistics.

The health department has urged residents to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. The case and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated a news release from the health department.

Also this week, Mason County reported an active lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 after health officials reported no active cases on/since May 27. Mason County’s COVID-19 total cases are at 16 (since March), with 15 of those considered recovered, according to health department officials.

Gallia County remains at nine total COVID-19 cases (since March) with six confirmed and three probable, as confirmed by the Gallia Health Department on Wednesday. Of these cases there’s been one death, and as reported earlier this month, six cases were considered recovered.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_logo-4.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.