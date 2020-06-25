RACO awards more than $17,000 in scholarships

RACINE — Fifteen members of the Southern High School Class of 2020 received a total of more than $17,000 in scholarships presented through the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) and its affiliated scholarships.

Started in 1993 by the late Kathryn Hart, RACO Scholarships, plus memorial and other scholarships under RACO, have given nearly $300,000 for Southern High School graduates, beginning with two, $200 scholarships in that first year.

Since that time, numerous individuals with ties to the Racine community have contributed to memorial and other types of scholarships, with a total of 12 distinct scholarships presented in 2020 (some with more than one scholarship awarded).

The Class of 2020 received $17,300 in scholarships, including eight $1,000 RACO Scholarships which are funding through the organization’s semi-annual yard sales.

Unlike past years when the scholarships were presented at a banquet, COVID-19 restrictions made it so that scholarship recipients came individually to a RACO event to receive their scholarship awards.

Class of 2020 scholarship recipients were as follows:

Addalynne Matson: RACO Scholarship, $1,000; and Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Coltin Parker: RACO Scholarship, $1,000.

Austin Rose: RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, Frank and Delores Cleland Memorial Scholarship, $750; Sonshine Circle Scholarship (in memory of Kathryn Hart).

Phoenix Cleland: RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Trey McNickle: RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Shelby Cleland: RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship, $600; Southern Tornado Nursing Scholarship, $500.

Baylee Wolfe: RACO Scholarship, $1,000.

Raeven Reedy: RACO Scholarship, $1,000; Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Dristan Lamm: Racine Enginuity Scholarship, $500.

Mickenzie Ferrell: Vinas Lee Educational Scholarship, $500.

Gage Carleton: Vinas Lee Educational Scholarship, $500.

Alexis Ervin: Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship, $300; Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship, $500; Miss Suzanne Memorial Scholarship, $300.

Avery King: Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarship (Rodney and Jean Littlefield), $300.

Mattea Deemer: Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Silas Nero: Frank and Delores Cleland Memorial Scholarship, $750.

RACO s currently accepting donations for the Fall Yard Sale to benefit the Class of 2021 Scholarships. To donate items contact Tonja Salser-Hunter 740-508-0044, Sherry Werry 740-416-1324, or Kim Romine 740-992-7079.

Photos and information submitted by RACO. Not pictured: Silas Nero.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

