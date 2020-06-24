‘Little Free Library’ available at Meigs Primary

RUTLAND — It may be “summer break” but that will not stop area students from having the opportunity to pick up new books to read thanks to a new addition to the Meigs Elementary School campus.

Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon with more than 75,000 Little Free Libraries around the world and in 85 countries.

Meigs Primary School is the latest to join the movement with the placement of a Little Free Library near the Primary building entrance.

“Meigs Primary is excited to join the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers,” said teacher Darla Kennedy.

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, the American Library Association, and Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love About America”.

The Meigs Primary Little Free Library, located by the K-2 Meigs Primary School entrance, can be used by everyone in the community and has books for all ages.

“If you see something you would like to read, take it. When you are finished, share with someone or return to our Little Free Library,” explained Kennedy.

Community members are also asked to help fill the library with books when they are able. Books maybe placed in the library or contact Kennedy at darla.kennedy@meigslocal.org regarding book donations.

The Little Free Library is now available at the Meigs Primary School. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.25-Library-1-1.jpeg The Little Free Library is now available at the Meigs Primary School. Courtesy photo A variety of books for all ages are available in the library. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.25-Library-2-2.jpeg A variety of books for all ages are available in the library. Courtesy photo