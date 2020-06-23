Suspect arrested in Gallia, Meigs theft cases

MEIGS/GALLIA COUNTY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin have released a joint statement about ongoing investigations of criminal activity which have been occurring in both Meigs and Gallia Counties.

On June 22, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft of different types of industrial equipment from the Leading Creek Conservancy District. Through speaking with Detectives from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, it was found that multiple thefts had occurred in the early morning hours of June 22 in both Meigs and Gallia Counties.

“Investigator’s from my office and Sheriff Champlin’s office began sharing information about the thefts and determined that we had the same suspect. As investigator’s began working together, they were able to pin down a location on several pieces of stolen property at a location near Dexter Road” stated Sheriff Keith Wood.

Deputies went to the location and located the vehicle that was allegedly used in the thefts, which had been previously captured on surveillance video. Deputies then secured a search warrant for the residence and it was executed by deputies from the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices.

Located at the residence were industrial batteries that had allegedly been stolen from the Leading Creek Conservancy District, as well as firearms that were allegedly stolen from a residence in Gallia County. Deputies also located stolen chainsaws as well as a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Taken into custody was Anthony “Red” Davis, 32, of Langsville, Ohio. Davis has reportedly been positively identified in the surveillance footage obtained by Gallia County Deputies. Charges are pending in this case and the investigation is ongoing. Davis is currently being housed at the Middleport Jail.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood states “On Monday night Meigs and Gallia County saw no county line. I’m proud of the work of my staff and Sheriff Champlin’s staff. The credit for solving this case goes to all the deputies involved in both counties who put in countless hours and hard work to get these cases solved. It was refreshing to see both offices come together for the common good of our communities while I was on the scene. The thievery from our citizens and businesses will not be tolerated.”

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin states “as seen on our Facebook page on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, our office became involved in an investigation of a burglary to a residence on Dekard Road in the Bidwell area. On Monday, June 22, 2020, we were able to develop investigative leads in this case in which we were able to begin recovering some of the property which had been stolen. In addition, through following up on these leads, we were able to develop suspects in this particular and other open investigations. At this time, and due to the exhaustive efforts of investigators from both Gallia and Meigs Counties, we have been able to recover several pieces of stolen property in this and other associated investigations. I am very thankful for the efforts made in this investigation thus far by my staff and the staff of Sheriff Keith Wood (Meigs County) which led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Meigs County on Monday night. This investigation remains open and further details will be forthcoming as we consult with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren and Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley pertaining to charges on the individuals involved in these offenses.”

“I am very thankful for the great working relationships we have with our fellow law enforcement agencies around the region which continue to pay dividends for our citizens here in Gallia County” Sheriff Champlin further states.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_web1_Untitled-collage-2.jpg

Alleged crimes include Leading Creek Conservancy theft and gun thefts