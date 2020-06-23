Mason County reports latest COVID case

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County has its latest lab confirmed, active case of COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the case on its late afternoon COVID-19 report on Monday, with that case confirmed by the Mason County Health Department (MCHD) Tuesday morning. Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the MCHD, further confirmed this case is considered to be community acquired.

This brings Mason County’s total COVID-19 case count to 16 (since March). The 15 prior cases are considered recovered and on May 27, it was announced the county had zero active COVID-19 cases, a number that had remained steady for much of June.

Last week, the Meigs County Health Department reported two new active cases in as many days, bringing the county’s total to nine COVID-19 cases (seven confirmed, two probable) since April. These latest two patients are reportedly one male and one female, both in the 60 to 69-year-old age range and are not hospitalized.

As reported last week, the first seven COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County have since recovered from the virus, according to local health officials.

Gallia County remains at nine total COVID-19 cases (since March) with six confirmed and three probable, as reported by the Gallia Health Department. Of these cases there’s been one death, and as reported earlier this month, six cases were considered recovered.

The latest Gallia case statistics available include: Affected ages 30 to 70 years of age with a median age of 45; four males and four females; four had underlying conditions and four did not.

