Frog jumping contest set for July 4

RACINE — The frogs will be jumping on the 4th of July in Racine, continuing a favorite holiday tradition.

The frog jumping contest had been a tradition is Racine and other parts of Meigs County for many years, and made it’s return to Racine’s 4th of July celebration in 2018.

The event will be held at Star Mill Park with signups to begin at 7:30 p.m. The frogs will begin jumping at 8 p.m. There will be three age groups, 12 and under, 13-17 and 18 and older. First, second and third place will be awarded in each age group, as well as a prize for the overall longest jump.

Contestants can bring their own frogs or “rental frogs” will be available to contestants.

In addition to the Frog Jumping, the Kona Ice Truck will be at Star Mill Park during the event and leading up to the fireworks. The truck, which is being sponsored by Home National Bank for the evening, will be there from 6-10 p.m.

Home National Bank customers utilizing the drive-through in Racine next wee will be receiving tickets for a free Kona Ice. In addition, the first 50 Kona Ice treats will be free that evening, with or without tickets, for a total of 200 free total treats that night.

Racine 4th of July events will include the parade at 10 a.m., with line up at 9:30 a.m. at the Southern Local School District parking lot, followed by the chicken BBQ and homemade ice cream at the Racine Volunteer Fire Department. The day will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Star Mill Park.

