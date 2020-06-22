Sheriff’s office investigating reported burglary

BIDWELL — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged residential burglary, which was reported in the early afternoon hours of June 21, in which a large quantity of property was reportedly taken from the Deckard Road area of Bidwell.

“We are asking our citizens to be on the lookout for any individuals who might be attempting to sell or dispose of the property from this offense,” a post from the Facebook page of the sheriff’s office stated on Sunday night.

According to the post, some of these items include:

Liberty 26 gun safe black in color;

Heritage 22 cal. revolver;

Remington 30-06 with a black stock;

Winchester 6 shot 12 gauge with a light brown stock;

New England single shot 12 gauge shotgun;

Black Knight 50 cal. Muzzleloader;

Henry 22 cal. pump action rifle with a dark brown stock;

Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw with an 18” bar.

Anyone who has information pertaining this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-446-1221 or through its tip line at 740-446-6555.

