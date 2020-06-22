For the record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

June 14

12:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to Vance Road with EMS for a male who had cut his arm on glass. He was transported by EMS.

1:03 a.m. — Deputies responded to Sonny’s Bar in Pomeroy for a report of a fight. Upon arrival there was no fight, one set of people with an issue had left before arrival. All parties were separated.

1:21 a.m. A father called ad advised that his 16 year old son was with some friends and called for a ride home and appeared to be under the influence and making suicidal threats. The father took the teen to the ER for evaluation. A deputy met them there and spoke with both parties.

2:23 a.m. — Deputies responded to Lasher Road to assist EMS on a call of a male slumped over and not responding. It was determined to be a medical issue.

8:24 a.m. — Meigs County 911 received a call from Wood County 911 of a female reporting a domestic incident with an address on State Route 681 in Meigs County. Contact was made with both parties and statements taken. The male was taken into custody and transported to Middleport Jail.

3:55 p.m. — A call was received regarding two dogs on US 33 between Bashan Road and County Road 35. The caller was able to catch one dog. The original caller and the sheriff’s office dispatcher were both unable to reach the dog warden regarding the dog. Deputies transported the dog to the drop kennel at the shelter.

4:52 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received a request for a well-being check at a residence in Racine. The father made contact with the individual before deputies arrived. Everything okay.

9:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Subway in Pomeroy for a juvenile complaint. The juvenile was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for evaluation.

9:55 p.m. — A male called to report that his 12 year old daughter had been receiving inappropriate pictures from a man. The father came to the sheriff’s office to make a report.

June 15

5:12 p.m. — A woman on Rocksprings Road called to report that her son was overdosing, laying on the floor unresponsive. Once deputies were on scene the male was awake and breathing. The male refused treatment by EMS.

8:51 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Chester. Drugs were reportedly located in the vehicle. The female passenger was taken into custody and transported to the Middleport Jail.

10:36 p.m. — A resident of Rainbow Ridge, Long Bottom, advised that a man, woman and another subject tried to jump him. He stated he fought back and they left in a Durango or Jeep.

10:45 p.m. — A deputy stopped a vehicle on Dusky Street in Syracuse. The K9 unit was requested to run the vehicle, returning a positive hit. A small amount of drugs was reportedly found in the vehicle.

June 16

1:16 p.m. — A resident of Happy Hollow Road reported that someone hit is mailbox and 30 feet of fence overnight. A report was taken.

June 17

1:07 p.m. — A unit was requested with the Rutland Fire Department regarding a person on Happy Hollow Road burning tires.

4:03 p.m. — A well-being check was requested on a female on Angelo Road, Long Bottom. Deputies made contact with the female who stated she did not feel her life was in danger, she just wanted to be able to use the phone which her boyfriend turns off when they get into an argument.

7:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hog Hollow Road for possible dispute. The male and female advised they had a verbal argument and the female took off walking and the male went to get her. They were sitting at the residence and had a talk.

8:46 p.m. — A resident of Pleasant View Road, Racine, reported that someone came through in a black truck and busted the side glass out of her vehicle. A report was taken.

8:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to a private property crash near Beech Grove Road. A motorcycle was reportedly traveling off-road when it struck a deer.

10:33 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop near 124 Mart. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

June 18

Hupp Auto Center reported that they had a catalytic converter cut off a vehicle earlier in the week and needed a report.

Mark Porter Chevy reported that they had a catalytic converter cut off a vehicle earlier in the week and needed a report. Multiple vehicle were checked, only one had damage.

4:20 p.m. — A woman called to report that a juvenile who knows her son showed up at her residence. He reportedly slipped his ankle monitor and told her he was very scared of his father. She called CPS who recommended she bring the juvenile to the sheriff’s office. Deputies notified juvenile court and the parents were contacted. Juvenile Court took custody of the juvenile.

4:20 p.m. — A female on State Route 681 called to report an unruly juvenile who was reportedly destroying the living room and threatening to kill her. The juvenile was transported to the ER.

10:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a deceased individual in a camper at a local campground. The elderly male was found deceased in his chair.

11:41 p.m. — A resident of Dye Road returned home to find someone had broken into his residence. Both doors were open.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.