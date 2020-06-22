Theft results in water service interruption

RUTLAND — Leading Creek water customers, including those served by the Meigs County Water and Sewer District, noticed little to no water on Monday after a reported break-in at the Leading Creek Conservancy District main communications building.

A statement from Leading Creek Conservancy District General Manager Rocky Johnson on the agency Facebook page stated, “Last night, someone broke into our main communications building and stole all of our communications, alarm, and telemetry equipment. This had caused our well field to shut down. Without any alarm system to warn us of tank levels, and no way for the wells to operate, our main line tanks went empty creating loss of water and low pressures through-out our entire water system.”

“The crew is out and the pumps are now back online, however it takes up to 12-24 hours to bring the system back up to proper pressure levels. We are working with the contractors to restore the communications system so that the crews can communicate with each other. We ask that once your faucets start receiving water that you shut them down as soon as you can. This will help the system to charge up faster,” continued the statement.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the theft at the property.

According to a news release from Sheriff Keith Wood, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday deputies were called to the Leading Creek Conservancy District for an overnight theft from the water tower site.

“Among the items taken was a monitoring station, an electrical generator, and 6-7 large batteries that were used for electrical backup for the equipment,” stated the news release.

“We do understand the need for water and we do ask that if you know of anyone who did this theft to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office,” read the statement.

“We will also be working on a redundant system to warn us if this is to ever happen again. Thank you and we apologize for this major event affecting your water service,” concluded the statement.

Meigs County Water and Sewer District customers were advised of a boil advisory once water is restored.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone that may be familiar with the location of these items or any other information pertaining to this crime to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Clinton Patterson or Sgt. Frank Stewart at (740) 992-3371.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.