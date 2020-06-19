Suspected drugs seized in Gallia traffic stop

CLAY TWP. — According to a statement released via the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page Thursday, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 16, Gallia County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a traffic stop in Clay Township which resulted in the seizure of suspected narcotics, a loaded firearm, and cash.

“Thanks to a concerned citizen calling about a suspicious vehicle, deputies were able to locate the vehicle,” stated Sheriff Matt Champlin. “The investigation is ongoing at this time and one male is in custody.

“As always, we will continue our investigation into the matter and, I appreciate the citizens of Gallia County helping to keep our county safe,” Champlin further stated.