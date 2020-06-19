Miller named new Pomeroy Fire Chief

POMEROY — Interim Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Derek Miller was officially named Fire Chief on Monday evening, being sworn in by Mayor Don Anderson.

Miller had been serving as the interim chief since the unexpected passing of Chief Rick Blaettnar in April.

A member of the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department since April 1, 2007, Miller has served in many rolls including firefighter, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief, as well as former president and current secretary-treasurer of the Pomeroy Fireman’s Association. Miller is also President of the Meigs County Firefighter’s Association and has been one of the organizers of the Hocking Valley Regional Fire School when it was held in the county.

“I am thankful to Mayor Anderson, village council, and my fellow firefighters for their support and confidence in me going forward. I am excited to lead a great group of firemen, who always go above and beyond for our community. I look forward to working with our department, Mayor Anderson, village council, Village Administrator Witherell, and Police Chief Pitchford to make Pomeroy a great place to live, work, and enjoy our many recreational opportunities,” stated Miller.

The Pomeroy Fire Department currently has 27 active firefighters, as well as a the ladies auxiliary which assists with things such as fundraising efforts and other project along with the association.

The department responds to around 200 calls each year, including fires, wrecks, gas leaks, and many other types of calls. They also complete work in the community, including cleaning of the levee area after flooding and work with the Pomeroy Eagles on the annual Sternwheel Regatta.

“There is so much to learn and always a project going on,” said Miller of his roll as chief.

Miller said the department and its members are involved in responding to calls, maintenance of the station and trucks and trainings on a regular basis.

“It is not only me, but the other officers and firefighters in the department stepping up to fill the void and make sure things are getting done,” said Miller.

As for goals in the future, Miller said that the department put two new trucks into service last year so they are set on trucks, but that there are smaller projects such as updating firefighter gear and PPE equipment, as well as station renovation and upgrades that he would like to work toward.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

New Pomeroy Fire Chief Derek Miller was sworn in on Monday evening by Mayor Don Anderson. Also pictured is Council President Nick Michael holding the Firefighter’s Bible. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.20-Chief-1.jpg New Pomeroy Fire Chief Derek Miller was sworn in on Monday evening by Mayor Don Anderson. Also pictured is Council President Nick Michael holding the Firefighter’s Bible. Aaron Oliphant |Courtesy photo Fire Chief Derek Miller is pictured with his wife Jessica and daughter Madelynn. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.20-Chief-2.jpg Fire Chief Derek Miller is pictured with his wife Jessica and daughter Madelynn. Aaron Oliphant |Courtesy photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.