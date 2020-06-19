GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: June 13th and 17th

Total Headage: 427

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600-700lbs: $130.00; Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $116.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $136.00 – $169.00; 400-500lbs: $120.00 – $153.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $140.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $120.00 – $157.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $140.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $130.00-$164.00; 400-600lbs: $130.00-$150.00; 600-800 pounds: $120.00 – $140.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Canner/Cutter: $5.00 – $30.00; Comm/Utility: $30.00 – $75.00; Bred Cows: $690.00 – $880.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $625 – $1025.00

Bulls

By Weight: $96.00-$105.00

Small Animals

Hogs: $35.00 – $45.00; New Crop Lambs: $175.00 – $250.00; Feeder Lambs: $185.00 – $240.00; Aged Sheep: $90.00 – $200.00; Aged Goats: $75.00 – $400.00

Comments

#2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $110.00