Meigs Board approves teaching, coaching contracts

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several supplemental contracts, as well as teaching contracts, for the 2020-21 school year during its recent meeting.

Jessica Simons was hired as a first grade intervention specialist at Meigs Primary School for the 2020-21 school year.

Kristin Buckley was hired as an eighth grade math teacher at Meigs Middle School for the 2020-21 school year.

Heidi Mullins was hired as a Title I teacher at Meigs Intermediate School for the 2020-21 school year.

David Tennant was hired as the head football coach for Meigs High School for the 2020 season. Assistant football coaches approved included Dave Barr, Kemp Kelly, Jeff McElroy and Joseph Scowden. Bryan Zirkle and Cass Cleland were hired as the middle school football coaches.

LeaAnn King was hired as the Meigs High School varsity volleyball coach for the 2020 season. Amber Blackwell and Erin Swatzel were hired as assistant volleyball coaches. Tanisha Dangerfield was hired as the seventh grade volleyball coach and Lindsay Patterson was hired as the eighth grade volleyball coach.

Tom Cremeans was hired as the high school boys’ golf coach and Alyssa Andrews was hired as the high school girls’ golf coach for the 2020 season.

Megan Cleland was hired as the high school cheerleading advisor for the 2020-21 school year.

Supplemental contracts were approved as follows: BettyAnn Wolfe, high school yearbook advisor; Kelly Drummer, middle school yearbook advisor; Samantha Carroll, high school newspaper advisor; Lisa Froehlich, middle school newspaper advisor; Jennifer Henson, lead mentor; Calee Pickens, eighth grade class advisor; Janel Kennedy, co-quiz team advisor and junior class advisor; Katie Steedman, co-quiz team advisor; Sarah Lee, TAG coordinator; Toney Dingess, band director; Nicholas Michael, assistant high school instrumental music director; Abby Harris, high school student council advisor and senior class advisor.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for June 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the district office.