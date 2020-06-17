2nd active COVID-19 case reported

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department is reporting a second active COVID-19 case in the county in as many days.

This is Meigs County’s ninth case (seven confirmed, two probable) since April. The patient is a direct contact of the case reported on June 16. This individual is a female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range and is not hospitalized.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. The case and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated a news release from the Meigs County Health Department on Wednesday.

The first seven COVID-19 cases reported in the county have since recovered from the virus.