Services for children, families provided by MCHD

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department provides numerous services and programs focused on the health and well-being of the county’s children and families.

The Meigs County Health Department annual report provides details about those services and programs.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program

The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program, under the leadership of Director Sherry Eagle, provides services to pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as infants and children birth to age five. The goal of the program is to protect and improve the health status and prevent health problems and promote good health within the population. The program provides health and diet screenings, individual and group nutrition education sessions, breastfeeding education ad support, referral to prenatal and pediatric health care and other maternal and child health programs, and nutritional food assistance.

In 2019, the Meigs County WIC Program provided services in 2019 to the following groups of individuals:

48 Pregnant women

15 Exclusively breastfeeding women

4 Partially breastfeeding women

29 Postpartum women

17 Exclusively breastfed infants

6 Partially breastfed infants

112 Other infants age 0 to 12 months

197 Total children ages 1 to 5 years

Additionally, 50 participants were provided with four $5 vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at any Ohio Farmers’ Market.

Maternal & Child Health Program

The Maternal & Child Health Program (MCHP), under Director Juli Simpson, is an organized community effort to eliminate health disparities, improve birth outcomes, and improve the health status or women, infants and children in Ohio. Meigs County’s program is one of 58 projects in 64 counties which is funded by the Ohio Department of Health.

The Cribs for Kids Program provided safe sleep education and cribs (called a Safe Sleep Survival Kit) for 14 Meigs County families last year. Since its beginning in March 2015, nearly 100 families have taken part in the program.

In addition to the cribs and education, the program provides referrals to other programs for mothers, babies and families.

The MCHP also provides health screenings for women in the workplace.

Grant funding was received to provide the screenings, which are used to support access to health and wellness, prenatal care, preventative medical visit information and referrals, and workplace policy development that supports women’s health initiatives in the workplace.

These workplace screenings and health education were provided on-site at five small businesses in the county. Topics covered include preconception and reproductive health, primary care and preventative visits, age-appropriate screenings, prevention of chronic disease, healthy lifestyles and wellness, and more.

Worksite health improvements were also implemented at participating businesses, including increased access to fresh, clean, filtered drinking water, anti-fatigue matting for workers standing for prolonged periods and more.

Children with Medical Handicaps

The Children with Medical Handicaps (CMH) program, under the direction of Coordinator Angella Rosler, is a comprehensive health care program funding by the Ohio Department of Health.

In 2019, the program served 116 families, with an average monthly case load of 80 children. These families are eligible to receive additional health care that may include medications, copays, diagnostic procedures, physician visits, and equipment.

CMH served 26 families in collaboration with other agencies including the Children and Family First Council and Early Intervention.

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of articles on the Meigs County Health Department annual report.

