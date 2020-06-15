Men’s health event planned

RACINE — With the month of June nationally recognized as Men’s Health Month, Coplin Health Systems will be hosting an event that will allow men to be screened for various health issues.

Each year, Men’s Health Month is focused on heightening the awareness of preventable health concerns in men and to encourage early detection and treatment of disease among males of all ages.

Coplin Health System’s Men’s Health Day will provide men a better understanding of how to stay healthy and offer health screenings to assess their current health.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 29, at the Southern Local Wellness Center, located at 906 Elm Street in Racine, Ohio.

Participants can be tested for a number of labs, including:

● Thyroid (TSH)

● Blood Count/Anemia (CBC)

● Cholesterol/HDL/LDL/Triglycerides (Lipids)

● Glucose/Electrolytes (CMP)

● HgbA1C

● Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA)

Along with the screenings, educational materials will be available, including testicular self-exam cards and more.

Appointments are required to accommodate social distancing and a wearing a mask is also requested for your visit. To make an appointment, call 740-949-2348 or River Valley Wellness at 304-273-1033.

The cost to attend the event is $30, cash, check or credit card payment will be accepted. The payment will not be billed to an insurance company.

Prior to screenings, Coplin advises participants to not eat or drink eight hours before testing.

Lab results will be mailed. Lab results can be taken to a primary care doctor for review, or participants can make an appointment with the Southern Local Wellness Center.

About Coplin Health Systems

In 1978 Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit organization. Since then, Coplin Health Systems has expanded into seven different facilities located in Wirt County, Jackson County, Wood County in West Virginia and Meigs County in Ohio, including three school-based clinics. Coplin Health Systems specializes in primary care services. Coplin’s healthcare providers offer a full range of services for the entire family. They provide access to preventative and quality primary care services, as well as acute care services, regardless of one’s ability to pay. Coplin is an advocate for children and families, alongside the communities and strive to give them the best possible care.