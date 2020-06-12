Probable COVID-19 case reported following antibody test

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department has announced a probable case of COVID-19 in a person who had an antibody test performed earlier this week.

The woman, who is in the 70-79 age range tested positive for the coronavirus antibody.

“Through the disease investigation it is believed the probable case of COVID-19 occurred in January, prior to information being release by the World Health Organization and the CDC on COVID-19. At that time, the individual had been admitted to a Columbus area hospital with what are now known as the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for over a week,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a press release on Friday afternoon.

“Currently, we ask residents to please refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we continue our disease investigation,” stated Davis.

This brings the total case count in Meigs County to five confirmed and two probable cases, all of whom have since recovered. No new confirmed cases have been reported in the county since May 22.

According to information provided by local health officials, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19.

A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

For Ohio data and other information visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

