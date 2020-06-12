Back2Fitness Week begins today

POMEROY — June 13-20 is being recognized as #Back2Fitness Week in Meigs County.

Uplift Fitness owners Chase Jenkins and Madison Maynard spoke with the Meigs County Commissioners during Thursday’s meeting about the importance of fitness and the goal of a healthier community.

Jenkins explained, that when he began Uplift Fitness the goal was to make the community healthier and impact the overall health of local residents.

With #Back2Fitness Week, Jenkins invites others in the county to join in to help address the chronic diseases in the county and to move toward a healthier community.

The resolution approved by the commissioners reads,

We have a chronic disease crisis in our entire country. It’s even worse in our home of Meigs County. Over 60% of Americans have a chronic disease. It’s more common to be overweight or obese than of a healthy body weight. Before long, being sick will be accepted as normal.

Chronic disease is bankrupting our citizens while leading them to sicker, shorter lives but we can fight back. Not with drugs or medication, but, with lifestyle change, practical education.

But, lifestyle change is difficult and by yourself, it’s almost impossible. That’s why we’re establishing the week of June 13-20, 2020, as #Back2Fitness week in Meigs County.

Uplift Fitness is leading the charge to beat chronic disease here at home and invites everyone in the community to participate in raising awareness about simple ways to combat chronic disease and participate in their first annual Lunge America event; an event dedicated to welcome individuals into fitness and show support within our community to those battling chronic disease.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting.

Approved bills in the amount of $284,891.66, with $19,036.05 from County General.

Approved to certify and appropriate $24,102.01 into the prosecutor’s office salary line item as a reimbursement from the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

Approved an appropriation adjustment of $200 from EMS line item S22 to S23 to cover insurance payments.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse.

