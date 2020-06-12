Meigs County Community Fund meets fundraising goal

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund (MCCF) of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) announced Friday that it reached the milestone of successfully meeting its $300,000 fundraising goal before its May 31, 2020, deadline. These funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar, meaning an additional $600,000 in permanent resources for Meigs County’s communities and all those who call these communities home.

Thanks to matching funds awarded to FAO by the Ohio legislature, $300,000 in matching funds was available to all of FAO’s community funds through May 31, 2020. The funds that MCCF raised will be permanently endowed as part of its Endow 200 campaign.

The Endow 200 campaign was launched to celebrate Meigs County’s 200th birthday by growing resources to benefit Meigs County’s people and communities forever. The campaign invites anyone who holds Meigs County close to their heart to give a gift of $3,000 or more, payable over five years.

Through this campaign, the MCCF hopes to build $1 million in endowment, which will grow over time to allow MCCF to make grants of approximately $40,000 every year into the future. So far, the Endow 200 campaign has raised a total of more than $800,000, including the $600,000 raised over the past year as part of the match opportunity.

“Meeting our fundraising goal of $300,000 was such a major accomplishment, and it will make a big difference for the people of Meigs County,” said Jennifer Sheets, president of the Meigs County Community Fund. “Growing endowment is like planting a tree under whose shade you will not sit, but whose shade your grandchildren and great grandchildren may enjoy. We are humbled by and so grateful for the donors who supported this campaign, and all those working day-in and day-out to make Meigs County a brighter place.”

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County and gives everyone a way to give back to the Meigs County community.

Gifts to the Meigs County Community Fund and the Endow 200 campaign are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance. Donations can be made online at www.AppalachianOhio.org by designating the fund when donating. To mail your donation, please designate the fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

To learn more about the Meigs County Community Fund and how you can support the community through Endow 200, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs or call 740.753.1111.

About the Meigs County Community Fund

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

