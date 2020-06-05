Hot Summer Nights concert series set

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony’s annual summer concert series, Hot Summer Nights, has been postponed but not canceled.

Though shows were to begin late last month, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the concert series is now slated to start in July.

The tentative concert schedule is as follows: July 2 Stringbenders, July 9 Sour Mash String Band, July 16 Next Level, July 23 Brent Patterson, July 30 To be announced, August 6 Next Level, August 13 Jason Roach, August 20 Paul Doeffinger.

Concerts are held on Thursday nights under the FAC’s pavilion. Gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m. Guests can also enjoy food and a cash bar. General admission is $5 or free to FAC members.

According to a press release from the FAC, in addition to community betterment, education is a top priority for the organization, therefore, the summer of 2020 will be filled with a variety of camps and classes in both the visual and performing arts for youth ages 3-18, and adults of all ages and abilities.

The release stated, “From art exhibitions, classes, community events, educational outreach, rentals of its historic facility, and theatrical productions by the Riverby Theatre Guild, the FAC is proud to serve the Tri-State region for more than 50 years.”

For more information on 2020 summer events and programming, or any scheduling updates, please visitwww.frenchartcolony.org, or call 740-446-3834.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

