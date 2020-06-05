Meigs Health Dept. provides services to community

POMEROY — While the Meigs County Health Department has been busy with the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the final steps in the accreditation process, it’s annual report released earlier this spring looks at the services provided by the department during 2019.

Over the next week, The Daily Sentinel will be taking a look at the report, detailing the services provided by the Meigs County Health Department, including nursing services, environmental heath, WIC (Women, Infants and Children), and more.

“2019 was a very successful year at the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD). This past year we were blessed to be able to complete renovations such as installing new flooring and enclosing the front desk area with sliding glass,” state Health Commissioner Marc Barr in the report.

“The continued public support and the driven work ethic of the MCHD employees allowed for submission of the State-mandated accreditation documents ahead of schedule,” stated Barr.

The accreditation site visitors conducted a site visit in January 2020, meeting with health department staff, board members, community partners, and county citizens. No word has been received from the accreditation board regarding a decision on accreditation approval or next steps.

2019 was also an important year for public health, marking the 100th anniversary of two legislative acts which established what became the local health departments in Ohio. The Hughes Act and the Griswold Act were both enacted in 1919.

“Public Health, which connects us all, is the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities. This work is achieved by promoting healthy lifestyles, researching disease and injury prevention, and detecting, preventing and responding to infectious diseases,” stated Health Department Administrator Courtney Midkiff in the report.

“In this report, you, our stakeholders will see evidence of the MCHD’s commitment to quality improvement, performance management, accountability, transparency, and the capacity to deliver the Ten Essentials of Public Health Services,” stated Midkiff. “We proudly provide this report so that you can see that the MCHD is devoted to achieving the highest standards of public health practice and works diligently to demonstrate a consistent and continued commitment to strengthening community partnerships, which in tern, enables us to better serve our communities.”

Editor’s Note: Information on the annual report and services provided at the MCHD will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

A look at the annual report, part I

