Square One launches fundraising campaign

GALLIPOLIS — Square One, a non-profit organization for victims of domestic violence, substance abuse and homelessness, is launching a campaign to raise funds for the shelter. The organization services individuals in Gallia, Meigs and Jackson counties in Ohio.

The campaign, titled “Fill an Envelope, Fill a Need,” is designed for donors to select an envelope with a dollar amount on it for how much will be donated. The wall of envelopes has amounts ranging from $1-200, said Ashley Durst, Square One executive director.

Durst said the campaign will run through the month of June. The press release sent from Square One states “This money will be used to help in preparing our facility to be opened.”

“We’re working as hard as we can to get the shelter side open as quickly as possible,” Durst said. “We know that the need is great. Especially with the pandemic.”

Durst said the shelter is not open yet, but said the hope is to have it ready by October.

“Our shelter is not open, but we are still helping victims through Square One,” Durst said. “There are different services we can offer.”

The center provides services to help stop the spread of substance use, homelessness and domestic violence.

The press release said that donations can be made by individuals or by groups to select an envelope and fill it with the given amount.

Durst said that Square One was in line to get state funding, but due to the pandemic, the shelter is not expecting to receive that funding now.

To select an envelope, contact Square One at (740) 441-5809, reach out to the Square One Facebook page or email squareonegjm@gmail.com.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

