Activities planned for this weekend

MEIGS COUNTY — With summer-like weather forecast for the weekend it’s the perfect time to enjoy one of the many events and activities taking place in the area, or spend a day on the water or enjoying the sunshine.

From yards sales and trade days to a chicken BBQ and the Farmers’ Market, there is plenty to stay busy this weekend while still staying safe and practicing social distancing.

The 11th annual State Route 143 yard sales will begin early on Saturday morning with miles of yard sales.

While you are shopping, don’t forget to stop by either the Scipio Twp. or Columbia Twp. Volunteer Fire Departments to grab something to eat. Food will be served from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at Columbia Twp. VFD and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Scipio Twp. VFD.

Also taking place on Saturday and Sunday is the first Meigs Trade Days weekend of 2020 at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

The event kicks off on Saturday with the gates open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m and then on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be local food vendors set up as well. Spaces are still available inside and outside. Vendor set up will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. For pricing on vendor spaces or more information about Meigs County Trade Days visit them on Facebook or contact Wendi Miller at 740-416-4015 or Tara Roberts at 740-416-5506.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.

As part of this Saturday’s market, local band Next Level will be performing, a cooking demonstration will be held and kid’s activities will take place.

The cooking demonstration with Rick Werner and Jessica Wolf will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Farmers’ Market with three seasonal, springtime dishes with an Italian inspiration.

“The appetizer will be deep-fried artichoke hearts (Carciofi Fritti) – a classic Italian spring dish. Next will be a Springtime pasta featuring fresh fettuccini and a ragout of fresh springtime vegetables. Last, but not least, we’ll make a Strawberry Tiramisu,” stated Werner in a Facebook previewing the event.

Next Level will perform before and after the cooking demonstration.

The weekly kid’s activity, which is made possible by the Meigs County Community Fund, will focus on Water Pollution Awareness Week with the children making an ocean in a bottle.

On Sunday will be the first chicken BBQ at the Pomeroy Fire Department, as well as the return of lunch at the Racine American Legion.

The Pomeroy Firemen’s Association will be hosting a chicken BBQ with serving to begin at 11 a.m. The BBQ will be held at the Pomeroy Fire Department, located at 125 Butternut Avenue. Meals cost $9 and include chicken half, baked potato, baked beans, and dinner roll. Delivery is available to locations where 5 or more dinners are purchased. To order on the day of the BBQ, call the fire station at 740-992-2663, beginning at 9 a.m.

Racine American Legion is having dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will be baked chicken with pepper gravy, fried fish, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and drink. Dine in and take out available. If you need curbside you can call ahead to 740-691-5200.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured is a scene from last year’s Meigs County Trade Days at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. Trade Days returns this weekend for 2020. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_MTD1.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s Meigs County Trade Days at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. Trade Days returns this weekend for 2020. (Courtesy) Pictured in this file photo from last June, are vendors set up at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. The market has events scheduled for this Saturday. (File photo) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.5-Farmers-Market-2.jpg Pictured in this file photo from last June, are vendors set up at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. The market has events scheduled for this Saturday. (File photo)

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.