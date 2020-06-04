June tourism events canceled in Mason Co.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — All events on the Mason County Tourism Calendar for June have been canceled.

Tourism Director Denny Bellamy announced on Monday that the six events advertised for June were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The scheduled events were the antique tractor pull at the West Virginia State Farm Museum on June 6, the 30th Annual Bend Area C.A.R.E./Budweiser Catfish Tournament in Mason on June 6, the docking of the American Countess in Point Pleasant on June 11, Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass in Point Pleasant on June 12 and 13, Timeline Event at Fort Randolph on June 13 and 14, and another docking of the American Countess on June 25.

This announcement came after all of the events on the calendar for May were canceled due to COVID-19 threats. Those events were the Antique Gas Engine Show at the West Virginia State Farm Museum, the Siege of Fort Randolph and the AMVETS Memorial Day Parade.

Several July events are scheduled around July 4, including Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant and Liberty Days at Fort Randolph. As previously reported by the Register, the Fort Randolph committee is tentatively planning Liberty Day activities. The Point Pleasant City Council has delayed discussion of Liberty Fest activities until the June meeting, which will be held next Monday night.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The annual Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass festival was one of several June events on the Mason County tourism schedule that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Pictured are local bluegrass musicians performing at Gunn Park prior to the evening concert at last year’s event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.11-Blue.jpg The annual Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass festival was one of several June events on the Mason County tourism schedule that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Pictured are local bluegrass musicians performing at Gunn Park prior to the evening concert at last year’s event. OVP File Photo

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.