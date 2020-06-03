Rotary completes lighting upgrade

POMEROY — Lighting upgrades were recently completed in the gymnasium of the Mulberry Community Center thanks to a project by the Rotary.

Rotary member and Mulberry Community Center past chairman Bob Beegle explained that during the Middleport-Pomeroy Rotary pancake breakfast, which was held at the center, the District Governor was in attendance. He was told about the center trying to upgrade the gymnasium lights and suggested that the Rotary take on the project.

Rotary District 6690 provided a $2,000 matching grant toward the project, with the Middleport-Pomeroy Rotary providing the local funds.

With the project, a total of 16 LED lights were upgraded and replaced in the gymnasium by electrician Pat Aeiker.

The Middleport-Pomeroy Rotary Club celebrated its 90th birthday earlier this year.

According to the Rotary International website, “Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the Bend Area Rotary Club typically meets each Tuesday at noon at the Pomeroy Library with new members welcome.

