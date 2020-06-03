Flags placed to honor veterans

CHESTER — A group of volunteers recently placed flags on the graves of veterans in the Chester Cemetery.

Recently JoAnne Newsome, with the Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 Ladies Auxiliary, noticed that there were no flags on the veterans graves at the Chester Cemetery and she decided to place the flags.

Newsome acquired the flags and volunteers to help place them so the veterans there would not be forgotten.

Those helping her to place the flags included Harley Johnson, his great grandson Bryer Holley, Betty VanMatre, Jerry Frederick, Marge Fetty, Carol Erwin, Kay Bailey, Peyton and Ella Bailey.

Flags are traditionally placed on the graves for veterans in advance of Memorial Day.

Information submitted by Kathryn Johnson, Historian of the Auxiliary Unit Post 39 of the American Legion.

Volunteers recently placed flags on graves of veterans in the Chester Cemetery. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_6.4-Chester-Flags.jpg Volunteers recently placed flags on graves of veterans in the Chester Cemetery. Marge Fetty | Courtesy photo