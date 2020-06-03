Auditor’s office to begin reappraisal process

POMEROY — The Meigs County Auditor’s Office is beginning the process of reappraising properties in the county for the 2022 tax year. This is a state mandated proecess.

A news release from Auditor Mary Byer-Hill’s office stated, “With over 30,000 parcels of property in the county, the reappraisal process takes us a couple of years to complete.”

Beginning Monday, June 6, and running through the spring of 2021, there will be teams of photographers that will be obtaining photos for use in the reappraisal process. These locally hired individuals will be working on behalf of the Meigs County Auditor’s Office but are employed by Appraisal Research Corporation. They will be identified with badges, safety vests, and car signs. The photographers will be following recommendations from the CDC and Ohio Health Department, wearing masks and following social distancing protocols.

Prior to beginning photography in an area, a letter from the Auditor’s office will be sent to each homeowner. This letter will serve as a notice that photography teams will soon be in your area and will request verification regarding property information. Returning the request for information will assist the Auditor in ensuring the accuracy of your property characteristics.

Questions should be directed to the Meigs County Auditor’s Office at 740-992-2698 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.