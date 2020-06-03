Meigs Board approves personnel matters

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several personnel matters during its recent meeting.

The board approved the hiring of Megan McAllister as a first grade teacher at Meigs Primary School.

Carrie Chancey and Donna Wolf were approved as summer school teachers at Meigs High School.

Matt Simpson was hired on a supplemental contract as District Web Master for the 2020-21 school year. Michael Barnett was hired on a supplemental contract as the District Test Coordinator for the 2020-21 school year.

Extended service days were approved for the following personnel: librarians, guidance counselors, vocational agriculture instructors, and district technology teacher Mary Arnold. These days are to allow the staff to prepare for the 2020-21 school year in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

In other business, the board,

Approved minutes of the previous meeting.

Approved the May 2020 five year forecast as presented by Treasurer Roy Johnson.

Approved a purchase service agreement with Trenton Durst for summer technology support.

Approved a five-year copier agreement with NOE Office Equipment from Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Approve the post issuance compliance resolution for the refinancing of lease purchase agreement and unvoted notes.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at the Central Office.