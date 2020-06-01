Lieving retires from Farmers Bank

POMEROY — President of Farmers Bank’s West Virginia Division Mike Lieving has retired.

In a news release on Monday, The Farmers Bank & Savings Co., Pomeroy, Ohio, officially announced the retirement of Lieving, who was the president of their West Virginia Division and the Bank’s Chief Lending Officer and Retail Officer.

Lieving will continue on with the company as a valued member of their Board of Directors and as a member of the Board of Directors of their holding company, Farmers Bancshares, Inc.

The news release stated:

Lieving is widely known and respected as a true community banker after a remarkable career spanning over 43 years. He began his career in 1976 with City Loan & Savings Company, holding various positions throughout southeast Ohio, and later joined the Peoples Bank of West Virginia (now City National Bank) as a consumer loan officer where he was promoted through the ranks to the position of President of the Ohio Valley Region. Known for his reputation as a Banker, he was recruited in 2002 by the Farmers Bank & Savings Co. to lead their expansion into West Virginia. Under Lieving’s leadership, Farmers Bank built and grew successful offices in Mason, Point Pleasant and Hurricane, West Virginia.

In addition to serving as the President of the West Virginia Division for the Bank, Mike expanded his scope in 2012 to include responsibility as the Bank’s Chief Lending Officer and Retail Administrative Officer for all of the Bank’s locations.

Lieving dedicated many years to the banking industry through government relations and industry development efforts culminating in a term as the Chairman of the West Virginia Bankers Association from 2013-2015. He also served in active leadership roles for the Mason County Chamber of Commerce, Mason County Development Authority, Mason County Community Foundation, Pleasant Valley Hospital, and many other community and philanthropic organizations.

With the announcement, Paul Reed, Chairman & CEO, said, “It is difficult to imagine a day at Farmers Bank without Mike. He has been a constant for our customers and our employees for over 17 years. The impact he has had on our company and for our communities is truly immeasurable. We are fortunate that we will continue to be guided by his leadership and vision through his continued service as a member of our Boards of Directors.”

Mike Lieving https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/06/web1_Mike-Lieving-2.jpeg Mike Lieving