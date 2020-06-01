Marshall announces three new cases of COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As part of the university’s established COVID-19 testing protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts, two student-athletes and one employee tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

All three are asymptomatic, and the cases are not believed to be related. University and public health officials do not believe any of the three contracted the virus on campus.

According to Tracy Smith, director of the university’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety, his office is working with Marshall Health physicians Dr. Larry Dial and Dr. John Jasko, and Athletics Department staff to make sure all protocols are being followed.

These measures include:

· All student-athletes arriving on campus are in mandatory self-isolation for one week;

· Following the completion of the self-isolation period, all student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 and must return a confirmed negative result before being allowed out of self-isolation;

· All Athletics Department employees who come in close contact with student-athletes are being tested; and

· Any student-athlete returning a positive test is required to quarantine and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure a negative test before completing the quarantine period.

The two student-athletes and the employee who tested positive are all in quarantine. Their close contacts are being identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including quarantine or self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department. If you are not contacted, your risk of exposure from the student-athletes or the employee is low.

“It really isn’t surprising that we’ve had these positive test results, given the prevalence of the virus across the country,” said Smith. “The processes we put in place ahead of time are working well and we will keep working our plan, with the safety of our campus community as our top priority.”

Due to privacy regulations, the affected student-athletes’ and employee’s names and other identifying information will not be released.

Other than these three cases and the two employees reported in April, the university has had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees, students in the residence halls or student-athletes.

It is essential members of the university community continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for safety and health and the instructions in the university’s Return-to-Workplace Guide.

The health and safety of employees and students continues to be Marshall University’s top priority. For university updates regarding COVID-19, please visit www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.

Information provided by Marshall University.