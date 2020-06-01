Trade Days returns this weekend

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Trade Days will be returning to the Meigs County Fair Grounds this weekend.

The event kicks off on Saturday with the gates open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m and then on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be local food vendors set up as well.

Spaces are still available inside and outside. Vendor set up will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Friday.

For pricing on vendor spaces or more information about Meigs County Trade Days visit them on Facebook or contact Wendi Miller at 740-416-4015 or Tara Roberts at 740-416-5506.