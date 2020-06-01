For the record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

May 28

2:26 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received a call from a property owner on Cremeans Road that a person was climbing through the window of the home. A female was arrested at the scene.

6:17 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received a call from a woman that someone had signed up as her for unemployment. She is filing an identity theft claim.

May 29

7:37 a.m. — A resident of Manuel Road, Racine, advised that someone had broken into her barn and busted the door in. A deputy responded, checked things and took a report.

12:37 p.m. — A male came to the office and met with a deputy regarding a neighbor dispute.

12:52 p.m. — Sheriff’s office received a call of a male at a residence in Dexter where he did not have permission to be. The subject was in the driveway and did not enter the residence. It was determined to be a civil issue. At one point the male was allowed at the residence, but is no longer allowed to be there. He left voluntarily.

2:53 p.m. — A male advised he went to a residence to speak with his wife and when he arrived a male pulled out a gun and threatened him. He allegedly fired the gun and then hit him with a piece of wood.

8:25 p.m. — Sheriff’s office took a report from an individual who had purchased a side-by-side and, when going to get it registered, found it had no VINS. A report was needed for the individual’s bank.

10:42 p.m. — A caller from Integrated Services reported that she had received a call from a woman who was allegedly beaten up by two individuals. The woman refused treatment. A report was taken.

11:09 p.m. — Sheriff’s office received a call regarding a juvenile who was on house arrest who had left his residence. His probation officer was unable to make contact with him. A deputy responded to the residence. Charges were prepared for the individual.

May 30

12:35 a.m. — A woman called to report that a male was threatening to burn her house down. The male reportedly left on foot before deputies arrived. The female was transported to another residence.

6:47 a.m. — Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 hang-up call in Reedsville. Deputy made contact with the resident who advised the phone line had been down for a few days and was not expected to be fixed for a few days.

7:58 a.m. — A man, who resides in Michigan and has hunting property near Albany, called to advise a neighbor told him he side-by-side had been stolen. A deputy met with the caller’s son at the property and also spoke with the neighbor who identified a possible suspect. The owner will be providing the serial number for the vehicle.

7 p.m. — A male called to advise that his brother drove up property on Bone Hollow and knocked a power pole down. The power line was not in the roadway and on private property. The fire department was notified.

7:13 p.m. — A man from the Pageville area called and advised someone was trying to burn his siding while he was gone. Deputy on scene advised that there was a mark on the house, but it did not appear to be a burn.

7:15 p.m. — Sheriff’s office received a call of an individual tearing stuff up and threatening the caller. The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived. The caller gave the deputy a pellet gun that the suspect had been making threats to hurt himself with.

7:26 p.m. — A call came in from Integrated Services of an unruly 13 year old who was threatening adults at a residence on State Route 681. The juvenile was transported to O’Bleness for evaluation.

7:55 p.m. — Sheriff’s office conducted a well-being check on a woman and her children in Racine.

8:46 p.m. — Sheriff’s office received a call of a man passed out in a truck near the caller’s residence. The male was transported to his sister’s residence and the vehicle towed from the scene.

May 31

9:58 a.m. — A woman on Lincoln Heights reported that her truck was broken into overnight with tools, a subwoofer amp and other items taken.

2:49 p.m. — Sheriff’s office received a call regarding a truck at a logging site revving its motor. A deputy responded to speak with the caller.

3:01 p.m. — A male called to advise of a rolling domestic complaint between a male and female. The female got out of the vehicle and came to his residence with cuts and marks on her. The male subject was still driving and reportedly had the couple’s 10 month old child with him, as well as his teenage stepbrother. The male was located on State Route 143 and taken into custody.

7:09 p.m. — A woman called requesting a well being check on her daughter who had went to a residence to see her minor child who is currently in the custody of the father’s parents. The daughter had reportedly facetimed to and everyone was yelling at her. The mother wanted someone to check on her. When the deputy arrived the female had left the residence initially on foot, and then was reportedly picked up by a red vehicle. She was later located at her residence and was taken to the emergency room with possible suicidal thoughts.

7:45 p.m. — A call was received from a resident at Pomeroy Cliff Apartments regarding a break-in at the apartment.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.