Dam construction scheduled at Tycoon Lake

RACCOON TWP. — Dam construction at Tycoon Lake in Gallia County near the Bidwell area, is scheduled to begin in June, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The parking area at the south dam and the boat ramp at Tycoon Lake, a 183-acre lake in Gallia County, has been closed and the lake level have been reduced since a small area of soil movement was detected in early 2019. Dam construction will cause the dam and boat ramp to remain closed for the duration of the project. Once the planned work is completed, the lake level will be restored to normal pool and the boat ramp will be re-opened.

In addition, dam construction at Veto Lake, a 143-acre lake in Washington County has been scheduled and will cause a portion of the parking lot located north of the spillway and a portion of the parking lot at the archery range to be closed for the duration of the work. The archery range parking lot will likely need to be closed for a short time in the fall near the end of the project. All access will be open as soon as construction is completed.

Construction includes dam rehabilitation and is scheduled to conclude by the end of October at both locations.

Information submitted by ODNR.

Kayaking at Tycoon Lake prior to the dam construction scheduled for June. Beth Sergent | OVP