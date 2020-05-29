Eastern board approves contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved numerous contracts during its recent Board of Education meeting.

One year certified contracts were approved for Todd Bean and William James.

Three year certified contracts were approved for Jamie Atha, Patrece Beegle, Melinda Bradford, Patrick Filipiak, Emma Roberts, Melissa Roush, and Shandi Sargent.

Five year certified contracts were approved for Katherine Ihling, Christi Lisle and Angela Weeks.

Two year classified contracts were approved for Holli Bartlett, Stephanie Buckley, Carmel Evans, Francis Harrison and Kara Teaford.

In other business, the board,

Approved an Affiliation Agreement between Eastern Local School District and Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions effective November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2025.

Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Eastern Local Board of Education and the Eastern Local Education Association regarding a Collective Bargaining Agreement which is effective from September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2021.

Approved the minutes of the April 16, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of April as submitted.

Approved the final five-year forecast and notes for fiscal year 2020 as submitted by the treasurer for submission to Ohio Department of Education.

Approved the list of substitutes approved for Reasonable Assurance on April 22, pending proper certification: Kristin Buckley, Christy Blackwood, Cynthia Facemyer, Cynthia Nau, Jacob Duty, Hallie Simpson, John Flemming, John Bell, John G. Bailey, Karen Robinson, Kenneth Green, Kimberly King, Pam Douthitt, Randy Wachter, Richard Wilson, Amanda Schwarzel, Matthew Bledsoe, Jody Goeglein, Greg Satterfield, Jennifer Huffman, Jeryl Bowie, Larry Cowdery, Debra Putman, Randy Davis, Rowena Shepler, Shilo Little, Amber Thomas.

Approved a one year contract with Bartee Photography for the 2019-2020 school year and a one year contract for the 2020-2021 school year.

Approved a participation in the Jefferson Health Plan for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 to provide group medical and prescription coverage. Renewal rate for existing plans reflect a 6.72 percent increase over existing premium cost.

Approved the first reading on Board of Education policy and guidlines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved the insurance proposal from SORSA, Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority, for property, liability and fleet coverage for the period of July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

Approved the full payment of supplemental contracts for the 2019-2020 school year.

Approved March 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2020 as calamity days due to the COVID-19 and orders as set forth by Governor DeWine and the direction of the Ohio Board of Health.

Accepted the 2020 Meigs County Community Fund/Foundation for Appalachian Ohio grant award to support the Sensory Room Project in the amount of $7,500.00.

Accepted the 2020 Meigs County Community Fund/Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in partnership with funding from the Sisters Health Foundation grant award in the amount of $2,500.00 for the Eastern Eagle Pack Program.

The next Board of Education meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 in the Eastern Elementary conference room.