Wanted: General news assignment reporter

General news assignment reporter wanted for the Gallipolis Daily Tribune located in Gallipolis, Ohio. Must have writing skills and a passion for telling stories while being fair and accurate. Degree in journalism or English preferred but not required. Previous employment in print journalism preferred but not required. Photography skills a bonus. Send resume, along with three writing samples to, Ohio Valley Publishing Editor Beth Sergent at bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com. This is a full-time position with full-time commitment required.

