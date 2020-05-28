Pursuit ends in crash

A police pursuit on Wednesday evening resulted in extensive damage to a Meigs County Sheriff’s cruiser, as well as injuries to individuals involved. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, a pursuit began in Racine on Wednesday evening by Racine Marshal Michael Hupp. The pursuit traveled through Syracuse toward Pomeroy with speeds over 100 MPH, said Wood. The sheriff’s office deployed spike strips on State Route 124 near Minersville Hill Road. The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly attempted to miss the spike strip and struck the sheriff’s office vehicle which was stationary in the opposite lane of travel. The deputy sustained minor injuries, with the passenger in the suspect vehicle also having been injured and transported by Meigs County EMS for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Names of those involved have not been released by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. It is unknown at this time what charges may be filed in the case. The Daily Sentinel will provided additional information as it is made available. Agencies on the scene included the Racine Police Department, Syracuse Police Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Meigs County EMS and Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department. (Dave Harris | Courtesy photo)

