Tradition continues

The 35th annual Meigs Memorial Run and related events were officially canceled last weekend, but that did not stop several dozen motorcycles, riders and other vehicles, from taking part in the event. Participants made their way through Pomeroy, Middleport, Rutland, and more, riding the traditional route, enjoying Sunday’s warm, sunny weather conditions. Several to the participants are pictured here on Bradbury Road.

The 35th annual Meigs Memorial Run and related events were officially canceled last weekend, but that did not stop several dozen motorcycles, riders and other vehicles, from taking part in the event. Participants made their way through Pomeroy, Middleport, Rutland, and more, riding the traditional route, enjoying Sunday’s warm, sunny weather conditions. Several to the participants are pictured here on Bradbury Road. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.29-Memorial-Run-1.jpg The 35th annual Meigs Memorial Run and related events were officially canceled last weekend, but that did not stop several dozen motorcycles, riders and other vehicles, from taking part in the event. Participants made their way through Pomeroy, Middleport, Rutland, and more, riding the traditional route, enjoying Sunday’s warm, sunny weather conditions. Several to the participants are pictured here on Bradbury Road. Bryan Walters | OVP Sports https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.29-Memorial-Run-2.jpg Bryan Walters | OVP Sports https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.29-Memorial-Run-3.jpg Bryan Walters | OVP Sports https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/05/web1_5.29-Memorial-Run-4.jpg Bryan Walters | OVP Sports