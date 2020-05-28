Amateur radio exercise scheduled for Saturday

POMEROY — The American Red Cross and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service will conduct a joint communication exercise on May 30.

To improve the preparedness of the community to respond to a disaster, the American Red Cross and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (Ham Radio) will be conducting a radio communication exercise this Saturday. For this exercise, it is assumed that local electrical power, telephone, and internet services are interrupted. In response, the Red Cross opens shelters to meet the needs of the community. More than 250 licensed amateur radio operators representing all 50 states and Puerto Rico are participating all operating by radio between the simulated shelters and a simulated Red Cross Disaster Operation Center.

In Meigs County, the Meigs County Auxiliary Communication Team, who serve the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency, will be participating. Brian Taylor, with FCC call sign KZ8U, will be the radio operator assigned to the simulated shelter at the Meigs Middle School and operating from the parking lot. He’ll be exclusively on battery power, using a long-wire antenna, and pitching a tent as if to be there for a longer period of time. Brian’s mission is to transmit a digital message containing the Red Cross Disaster Requisition form 6409 with simulated information to a Red Cross office in Delaware, Ohio, as if the requisition form was provided by the director of the shelter.

Similar messages from around the county and Puerto Rico will be destined to local offices and forwarded for performance evaluation at the American Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services National Headquarters.

Information provided by Meigs County Auxiliary Communication.