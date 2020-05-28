Meigs Library to reopen June 1

POMEROY — The Meigs County District Public Library will reopen Monday, June 1.

As always, the safety of patrons and staff is the top priority. Access to the library buildings will be somewhat limited and barriers will be in place to encourage social distancing.

The following measures have been taken to attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19:

· Staff will be wearing masks, as mandated by the governor

· Masks are encouraged for patrons

· Additional sanitizing and cleaning

· Curbside Service will continue at the Pomeroy Library

· Limited number of individuals in the buildings at one time

· Physical barriers between staff and patrons

· Meeting rooms remain closed

· No in-person programming

Hours will return to normal at each library location, with the exception of the Eastern Library. The hours are as follows:

· Pomeroy Library: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; and 1-5 p.m., Sunday

· Middleport Library: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday

· Racine Library: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday

· Eastern Library: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday (limited hours through the summer)

Additionally, specific hours for 65+ and vulnerable populations will be weekdays as follows:

· Pomeroy Library: 9-10 a.m.

· Middleport Library: 10-11 a.m.

· Racine Library: 10-11 a.m.

· Eastern Library: 10-11 a.m.

The book drops are available at all locations to receive returns. If possible, return items in the book drops outside of the building before entering the library.

At this time, there is no statewide delivery available from other libraries. Only material from the Meigs County Library locations will be available until further notice.

The Summer Reading Program is something the library looks forward to each year. Unfortunately, there will be no in-person programming, but look for an announcement coming soon about the adapted program. A virtual and paper option will be available.