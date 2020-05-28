Post 39 marks Memorial Day

POMEROY — A 21 gun salute broke the silence at several Pomeroy area cemeteries Monday morning.

With the sound still echoing through the cemeteries, taps began to play as the flag was lowered to half-staff.

While the traditional services by American Legion Post 39 at the Pomeroy Levee were discontinued this year due to the pandemic, ceremonies at local cemeteries continued.

Memorial Day is a time to honor the fallen, often with a 21 gun salute. The highest military honor, guns are fired by members of the U.S. military for specifically stated honors, and include George Washington’s birthday, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and the day of the funeral of a president, ex-president or president-elect.

The Post began their salutes at 9 a.m., first visiting Rocksprings Cemetery. They then moved to Beach Grove Cemetery, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bridge of Honor Memorial, Memory Gardens, Chester Cemetery, and Hemlock Grove. The group placed a wreath in the Ohio River at the Pomeroy Levee to honor their fallen Navy comrades.

“We may not have been able to have our usual services on the Levee, but we still wanted to be able to honor our fallen comrades,” Post Commander John Hood said.

He said it was a difficult decision to discontinue the main services, “but we knew we still had to do something, so we decided to make our usual cemetery visits, we want to remember the fallen. ”

American Legion Post 39 is pictured during the ceremony at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

